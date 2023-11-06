Vicks Vaporizes The Competition As Holiday Commercials Move In

After weeks of moving around the top five national advertisers in radio, Vicks finally took the crown for the week of October 30 to November 5, per Media Monitors. Although the overall spot play slightly decreased, the ad landscape remains considerably healthier this quarter than Q3.

Vicks surged to the forefront with a notable jump to 48,113 spot plays, solidifying its presence in the market. Boost Infinite made a return to the list for the first time in a month at second place with 43,978 spot plays. Lowe’s, the previous week’s chart-topper, saw a dip in spot plays to 41,025 but managed to maintain a strong third place. ZipRecruiter, once the consistent week-to-week leader, now holds the fourth spot with 40,862 spot plays, still showcasing a strong foothold.

Language-learning app Babbel experienced a slight decline but remained in the top five with 37,991 spot plays. This shift underscores the competitive dynamics as brands vie for listener attention with strategic spot placements.

The cumulative spot play count for the top five was 211,969, a decrease from the previous week’s 217,761, reflecting a more distributed advertising effort across various brands rather than concentration at the top. The average spot play per advertiser slid to 42,393.8 compared to the last period’s 43,552.2.

The minor contractions in spot plays since September suggest that advertisers may be adjusting their strategies as they prepare for large-scale holiday campaigns combined with growing unease around the economy.