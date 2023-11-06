Jimmy Brooks Gets ‘The Tiger’ By The Tail As Guaranty Media PD

Guaranty Media Baton Rouge has announced the selection of Jimmy Brooks as the new Program Director for the cluster’s country station 100.7 The Tiger (WTGE). This is Brooks’ third tour with Guaranty over his 20-plus-year radio career.

He succeeds Abby Leigh, who has transitioned to a new role with Curtis Media’s WQDR in Raleigh, NC. Brooks has previously served as Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and on-air talent. His return to Guaranty Media began in June 2021 when he took over as the midday host for The Jimmy Brooks Experience on WTGE.

Brooks’ promotion comes as Guaranty bolsters its station management, with the recent pickup of longtime Baton Rouge talent Scotty Mac as Production Director for the cluster.