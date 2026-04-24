Rumor Mill Ablaze With Talk of Possible iHeart/SiriusXM Merger

Multiple reports broke out late Friday that say media mogul Irving Azoff is exploring the possibility of acquiring both iHeartMedia and SiriusXM, with the goal of merging the two into a single audio powerhouse, with all parties allegedly meeting in talks.

The news comes from anonymous sources cited by both Bloomberg and TheWrap. An iHeartMedia spokesperson told Radio Ink, “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

The clearest strategic logic for a deal runs through podcasting.

iHeartMedia’s podcast revenue rose 25.6% in 2025 to $563.7 million, with CEO Bob Pittman describing the medium as the company’s “growth engine.” SiriusXM’s podcast business grew 41% for the year, anchored by marquee deals including Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Combined, the two companies would represent one of the largest concentrations of premium audio content in the world; however, the financials on both sides are complicated.

iHeartMedia posted a $471.9 million net loss in 2025 and is executing $100 million in cost reductions that have already claimed regional management positions across multiple markets, with broadcast radio revenue down 5.4% for the year. SiriusXM returned to profitability with net income of $805 million, but is struggling with subscribers. The satellite broadcaster ended 2025 at 32.9 million, down roughly 300,000 year over year, and total revenue slipped 2% to $8.6 billion.

SXM recently completed a debt refinancing, retiring $1 billion in notes due this year, though the maneuver came at a cost after only half its bondholders participated.

A merger would also carry internal contradictions. SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz has said the company’s new $7 ad-supported and $9.99 music-only tiers go “squarely off against AM/FM listening,” a competitive posture that would sit uneasily alongside iHeart’s 860-plus broadcast stations. In addition, iHeart is already navigating a foreign ownership restructuring tied to UK investor Michael Tabor and his Global Media and Entertainment.

Possibly the most ironic offshoot of a potential merger could be the return of Howard Stern to terrestrial radio, which he famously eschewed when he joined then-just-Sirius in 2006.