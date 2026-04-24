Tampa Bay Rowdies Land First-Ever Radio Deal With Beasley

The USL’s Tampa Bay Rowdies have found a 2026 radio broadcast home with the Florida Alumni Radio 1100 (WJBR–AM) in a partnership with Beasley Media Group. The Rowdies radio broadcasts will also reach 92.1 and 103.1 (WIRK) in South Florida.

The Rowdies radio reach is a first for the team, as they’ll reach fans listening on radio with parallel coverage from exclusive television affiliate Tampa Bay 44. The television broadcast’s coverage crew includes veteran Rowdies play-by-play commentator Drew Fellios and Rowdies goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, with Diandra Loux holding down sideline reporting.

Launched last August, Florida Alumni Radio features University of South Florida and Florida State University football and basketball broadcasts. The professional soccer club joins the station’s lineup with USL Championship home and away matches and Prinx Tires USL Cup coverage.