Liberman Steps Into New Role After Entravision Exit

Following the end of his tenure as Entravision Communications’ President and COO, Jeffery Liberman has found his new chapter as Senior Advisor for MLC Media, the largest independently owned Spanish-language distributor of syndicated radio content in the US.

Liberman began his career in Spanish-language broadcasting in 1974 and joined Entravision in 2000 following its acquisition of Latin Communications Group, where he managed radio operations across California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C. He was named COO in 2017 before adding the President title, a role he held for nine years.

In his new position, Liberman will support broadcast operations and strengthen best practices across MLC’s media portfolio.

MLC Principal Carlos Moncada said, “For over 15 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Jeff during his time at Entravision, particularly through our collaboration on the Alex Lucas radio show. He brings unmatched industry expertise, operational discipline, and a deep understanding of the Spanish-language media landscape. His leadership will play a critical role as we continue to scale MLC Media and strengthen our broadcast capabilities.”

Liberman commented, “I am thrilled to join the talented team that Carlos has built at MLC Media at such a pivotal time in our industry. MLC is in a great position to scale and expand its business, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and success in the evolving media landscape.”