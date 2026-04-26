SAG-AFTRA West Coast Public Media Deal Sets OPB Pay Floor

Twenty months of bargaining have resulted in a first-ever three-year contract between Oregon Public Broadcasting and its content creators. Members of the largest SAG-AFTRA-represented West Coast public media organization voted unanimously to approve the agreement.

The contract covers on-air staff, hosts, reporters, and producers across platforms. Hosts for KMHD Jazz Radio will see a nearly 30% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2025, and no minimum salary within the agreement falls below $65,000. Annual increases start at 3%. The deal also establishes fill-in pay, hazard pay, language differential, and standby pay protections.

Protections around AI use, workplace safety, grievance processes, layoffs, and severance were also addressed in the agreement.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “We extend our sincere congratulations to our newest members for their unwavering perseverance throughout the process of achieving and ratifying this contract. SAG-AFTRA is honored to stand in solidarity as we move forward together.”

The organizing committee stated, “The process of securing this first contract has had a powerful and lasting impact across all of OPB. We are truly excited and grateful to SAG-AFTRA for their partnership in making this possible, and we look forward to realizing the full benefits this milestone represents.”