Jeff Dantzler To Takes Over Georgia Bulldog Football Play-by-Play

A three-decade Georgia Athletics fixture is moving into a new booth. Jeff Dantzler will take over football play-by-play duties for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network beginning with the 2026 season, with former Bulldog offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb joining as analyst.

Dantzler steps into the role held by Scott Howard for the past 18 years.

Stinchcomb was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and Walter Camp All-American on the Bulldog offensive line from 1998 to 2002. Selected by the New Orleans Saints 37th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, he was named the NFL’s Man of the Year in 2008 and won a Super Bowl championship in 2009. Shockley, a sports reporter at WAGA-TV FOX 5 in Atlanta, has been part of the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network since 2021.

Howard, who called back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 and has been part of the broadcast crew for more than 30 seasons, will continue as men’s basketball play-by-play announcer. Stinchcomb replaces Josh Brock in the analyst chair.

Former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley remains as sideline reporter.

Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said, “Jeff Dantzler, Jon Stinchcomb, and D.J. Shockley share a tremendous passion for the University of Georgia. We look forward to many more iconic calls as they bring to life exceptional moments in Georgia Bulldogs history. We also thank Scott Howard for his nearly four decades of work for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, and we are thrilled he is staying on as our men’s basketball announcer.”

Dantzler remarked, “As a young kid growing up in Statesboro, loving the University of Georgia, this is a dream come true. It is a wonderful honor and the opportunity of a lifetime. I am committed to providing our fans the very best picture and analysis as our beloved Bulldogs continue to compete for SEC and national championships.”