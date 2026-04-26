Peter Rosenberg Gets ‘Real Late’ Relaunch on SiriusXM

Real Late with Peter Rosenberg is back, this time on SiriusXM’s Shade 45. The late-night hip-hop series, which was previously heard on Sunday nights at MediaCo’s Hot 97 (WQHT), returns to the channel every Thursday from 10 PM to 12 AM ET.

Rosenberg was part of the Ebro in the Morning cast that departed the New York City Hip-Hop staple in December. He currently co-hosts The Ebro, Laura, and Rosenberg Show and Don, Hahn & Rosenberg from 4 to 7 PM ET on ESPN Radio.

Rosenberg said, “Real Late has always been about creating a space where hip-hop feels honest again, where the conversations go deeper than the surface. Coming back to Shade 45 feels like home, and I’m excited to build something that reflects where the culture is right now while still honoring what made people love the show in the first place.”

SiriusXM and Pandora VP of Music Programming Joshua “J1” Raiford said, “There’s a real opportunity right now to bring intention back to how we program and present hip-hop. Real Late is about more than interviews; it’s about context, discovery, and giving artists a space where their stories can land properly. Rosenberg has always had that ability, and this show gives us a platform to do it at the highest level.”