Beasley Detroit Partners With Forgotten Harvest In Hunger Fight

Beasley Media Group Detroit is joining hands with Forgotten Harvest in a year-round commitment to fighting food insecurity. The expanded effort will center around raising community awareness of the reality that 69% of Detroit households face food insecurity.

Founded in 1990, Forgotten Harvest saves surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants from being discarded, delivering it to emergency food suppliers. The group provides nutritious options to those in need, combating Detroit’s food “swamp,” which Social Determinants of Health in Detroit defines as “an area where unhealthy food options, such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, and liquor stores, outnumber healthy food options.”

The campaign aims to inspire 101 WRIF, 94.7 WCSX, 105.9 Kiss-FM (WDMK), and 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC) listeners to financially support Forgotten Harvest operations.

Beasley Media Group Detroit VP and Market Manager Matt Searano said, “Giving back to the communities we serve is a responsibility we take seriously. Our partnership with Forgotten Harvest allows us to use the strength of our platforms to shine a light on an important issue and encourage our listeners to come together to make a real difference for families across Metro Detroit.”