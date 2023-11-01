Scotty Mac Moves From iHeart To The Eagle In Baton Rouge

Guaranty Media is welcoming Scotty Mac as Production Director for its Baton Rouge cluster and as the midday host on Eagle 98.1 (WDGL). Before joining Guaranty, he dedicated over 15 years as the Production Director and afternoon drive host at iHeartMedia Baton Rouge’s 102.5 WFMF.

Bringing nearly 40 years of on-air experience, Mac has also spent time in Houston, New Orleans, and San Antonio.

WDGL PD Michelle Southern said, “Scotty brings notable professionalism, talent, and passion to his work, making him an ideal choice for our signature midday show, Rock @ Work. His outstanding broadcast skills and unyielding enthusiasm will be a driving force in our commercial production department and our rock station.”

Mac added, “Being in Baton Rouge and at the heart of my Alma Mater LSU, there’s no place I’d rather be. Eagle 98.1 is deeply rooted in the local community, and I’m thrilled to join a team of awesome people.”