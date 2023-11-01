AWM Strikes Partnership For New Coaching Program

The Alliance for Women in Media has forged a new partnership with the International Coaching Federation Foundation to offer AWM members professional coaching services at a discounted rate as part of the AWM Coaching Program.

Participants of the AWM Coaching Program will be matched with ICF-certified coaches, either Associate, Professional, or Master Certified Coaches. These coaches have undergone extensive training and uphold a high standard in their coaching practices. The program entails six to ten individual sessions, with the specifics being agreed upon by the coach and the participant.

An informational webinar is scheduled for November 30, at 2p ET for more details on the ICF program. Those interested in participating can contact LaTonya Jackson. Applications are open until December 8. With a 70-year legacy, AWM aims to enhance the prospects of women in the media sector, and this coaching initiative aligns with their objective of promoting personal and professional development in the field.