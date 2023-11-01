Wendy Turner Joining U Michigan’s Public Radio As GM In 2024

Wendy Turner is set to take on the role of Executive Director and General Manager at the University of Michigan’s NPR affiliate Michigan Radio, effective from January 2, 2024. She will be stepping into the shoes of Steve Schram, who retired in late 2022.

Turner is not new to leadership roles in public media, she comes to Michigan from her position as GM of Ohio Public Media Services. Before that she was GM of Kent State’s WKSU and part of Ideastream Public Media’s Executive Team, she managed statewide initiatives for Ohio’s 15 public TV and radio stations, including The Ohio Channel, The Statehouse News Bureau, and The Ohio Newsroom.

At WKSU, Turner made major strides in reversing the station’s financial downturn by boosting membership and philanthropy. She also oversaw the introduction of a pledge-free stream for sustaining members. Before her time in Ohio, Turner was a pivotal figure at WBEZ Chicago Public Media, where she spent more than 16 years.

Michigan Radio’s significant reach is extended through five FM transmitters, including WUOM in Detroit/Ann Arbor and WVGR in Grand Rapids. Its signal covers roughly 80% of Michigan’s populace.

UM VP of Communications Richie Hunter commented, “Michigan Radio’s legacy of excellence has been recognized by nearly 50 awards from the Michigan Associated Press, Michigan Association of Broadcasters, Michigan Press Association and others, including being a 2023 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Wendy brings the enthusiasm, experience and vision to lead this extraordinary team to bold new successes.”

Turner said, “I am truly honored to join the staff of Michigan Radio. Michigan Radio has an extraordinary legacy of courageous reporting, commitment to community and spearheading innovation. I am eager to help support and accelerate these efforts.”