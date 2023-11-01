Jacobs Media Opens Enrollment For Techsurvey 2024

Jacobs Media has opened the registration for commercial radio stations across the US and Canada to be part of Techsurvey 2024. The new edition will delve deeper into topics like Artificial Intelligence’s impact, the meaning of “locality” in the current context, the subscription economy, and the evolving dynamics of social media.

Additionally, Techsurvey 2024 will focus on understanding changing media habits across various demographics, such as age, gender, and ethnicity. Additionally, it will provide updated data on 10-12 radio formats, helping stations recognize how their brands compare to national standards.

Techsurvey 2023 involved 434 stations from North America and gathered more than 30,000 responses. Interested stations can register for the study until December 21st. More details on the survey logistics can be found on Jacobs Media’s website or by contacting Elnora Lowe.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs commented, “It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing these Techsurveys for commercial radio for two decades. Techsurvey 2024 is a much-anticipated study that tracks broadcast radio’s ability to adapt and transform in a fast-moving media landscape. We have grown this survey’s reach by adding more participating stations. We’re hoping to continue the progress with Techsurvey 2024 and its revelations about the impact of change.”