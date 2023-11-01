iHeart OKC Dumps Sports For Classic Rock On KOKQ

On November 1, iHeartMedia Oklahoma City launched Q 94.7 (KOKQ), branded as Oklahoma’s Classic Rock. The station will focus on 70s, 80s, and 90s rock, with an on-air lineup of Dave “Gunner” Gunn, Maria Milito, Ken Dashow, and Big Red. The station was formerly Fox Sports Radio affiliate KREF.

iHeartMedia Oklahoma City Area President Jay C. Lowe said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled about the incredible opportunity to reintroduce classic rock to Oklahoma City. We’re excited to see the impact the new Q 94.7 will have on our listeners and the community at large.”

iHeartMedia Oklahoma City/Tulsa SVP of Programming Don Cristi commented, “Classic Rock returns to roost at 94.7 FM as we welcome the All-new Q 94.7. We’re excited to reintroduce timeless music from the Mount Rushmore of Rock – Zeppelin, Queen, Aerosmith and Rolling Stones and more. We hope the listeners of Oklahoma City enjoy our mix of the very best from the 70’s, 80’s 90’s.”