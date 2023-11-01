Fox News Adds TV Weather Streams To Audacy App

FOX News Audio is extending its collaboration with Audacy, incorporating FOX Weather, its free, ad-supported streaming television weather service. Audacy has been a platform for FOX News Audio content since 2019. The two have previously collaborated on FOX News Podcasts and FOX News Talk audio streams.

Listeners can access FOX Weather’s essential updates and live broadcasts on both the Audacy app and Audacy.com. Additionally, FOX Weather, celebrating its second year since its launch on October 25th, is accessible on numerous platforms including Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, and others. It remains available on FOX Television Station Diginets in major cities like New York and Los Angeles.