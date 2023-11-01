BFoA Begins Year-End Push To Assist Broadcasters In Need

As 2023 enters its final months, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has initiated its annual Year-End Giving Campaign to assist fellow broadcast professionals in times of hardship. This charitable organization provides support to those in radio and television affected by severe illnesses, accidents, or tragedies.

In the past two decades, the Broadcasters Foundation has allocated over $15 million in assistance. This year, they anticipate awarding close to $1.8 million. For further details or to donate, interested parties can visit the Broadcasters Foundation website or contact them directly. Donations made by individuals to the Guardian Fund are tax-deductible. For businesses looking to contribute, the Angel Initiative is available for tax-deductible corporate donations.

Broadcasters Foundation Chairman Scott Herman emphasized, “Life can change in a heartbeat, and exorbitant medical bills can leave one of our colleagues in broadcasting in desperate need of assistance. I’m asking everyone in radio and television to consider a donation, in any amount, so that we can continue to provide assistance to those in our industry who need it most.”

BFoA President Tim McCarthy said, “The Broadcasters Foundation is often the last hope for our peers suffering from severe illness or recovering from disaster. To date, we have never turned away a broadcaster who qualified for aid. Donations, in any amount, can ensure that the Broadcasters Foundation continues that track record.”