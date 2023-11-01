Guy Gordon Joins Detroit’s WJR-AM In On-Air Lineup Refresh

Cumulus Detroit has introduced a retooled on-air lineup for 760 WJR-AM, including a familiar face from Motor City television to jumpstart mornings. Former TV news anchor Guy Gordon is joining Lloyd Jackson and Jamie Edmonds for JR Morning with Guy, Lloyd, and Jamie.

Gordon, who has spent 40 years in broadcasting, is best known in Detroit for his years on WDIV Local 4 News and Channel 7 Action News. Edmonds started broadcasting in 2007 and joined WJR in 2021. Jackson has spent 35 years covering politics and hosting talk shows.

Additionally, Renee Vitale steps in as the Co-Host for First Thing with Mike Parsons airing in the hour before JR Morning, and takes on the role of WJR’s Morning Traffic and Weather Reporter.

In the early evening, sports enthusiasts can now catch Sportswrap with Lomas Brown and Sean Baligian, offering in-depth sports insights and engaging interviews from Brown, a former Detroit Lions player and recent inductee into the Lions’ Ring of Honor.

Cumulus Detroit Market Manager Steve Finateri remarked, “JR Morning with Guy, Lloyd and Jamie plus SportsWrap with Lomas Brown and Sean Baligian as bookends to our current big-name local daily shows on WJR has given “The Great Voice of The Great Lakes” more prime time firepower than at any time in the past 20 years!”

WJR PD Ann Thomas added, “I am pleased that Jamie, Lloyd, Lomas and Renee have agreed to be part of WJR’s great new lineup. They all bring a tremendous amount of experience to WJR, and our listeners are going to enjoy their contributions to this great radio station.”