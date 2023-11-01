October Sees A Return To Diminishing Podcast Ad Rates

Following a minor increase in September, podcast ad revenue experienced a slight dip in October, as revealed by the latest Podcast Advertising Rates from Libsyn. In October, the average cost-per-thousand rate stood at $22.40 for a 60-second advertisement, a slight decrease from September’s rate of $22.89. This figure is also lower when compared year-over-year, with October 2022’s rate averaging at $23.94.

Leading the CPM categories in October were Arts, fetching $28, followed closely by both Technology and Education, each garnering $25. On the other hand, advertisers seeking to tap into highly engaged audiences at more competitive CPM rates can turn to genres such as News, Sports, and TV & Film.

These categories presented average rates hovering around the low 20s in October. With the ongoing developments in the TV & Film industry around holiday releases and ongoing labor negotiations, it remains to be seen if these rates will experience any notable shifts in the coming months.

For a complete historical perspective on monthly CPM rates, interested parties can visit Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast website.