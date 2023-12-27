Shaq Becomes Latest Celeb To Launch Podcast Network

Shaquille O’Neal is expanding his reach into the digital audio realm with the launch of The Big Podcast Network, in collaboration Playmaker HQ. The new venture aims to be a creative haven for athletes and content creators in sports, business, and entertainment.

The inaugural offering from the network is an updated version of O’Neal’s own The Big Podcast, co-hosted by his Inside the NBA colleague Adam Lefkoe and produced by Shaine Freeman of Playmaker HQ. The deal was orchestrated by Silver Tribe Media.

O’Neal said, “I’m excited to work with Playmaker, a creative partner with a unique production and distribution process, to create my own podcast network,” said O’Neal in a statement. “The Big Podcast Network will prioritize and uplift fresh and diverse voices that will expand the conversation beyond sports to include music, fashion and entertainment.”

Playmaker HQ President and COO Brandon Harris shared, “From our first conversation, our visions were perfectly aligned, with both sides wanting to make a fun, creative and authentic show, as well as wanting to build a full-service platform to help other athletes build their own successful content platforms. Our audience already loves Shaq, and we can’t wait for them to get to know him even better through this platform. Even more importantly, we couldn’t be more excited to be a driving force behind even more athlete entrepreneurship success stories together with our new network.”