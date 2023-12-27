Hampton Roads Radio Mainstay Joe Hoppel Passes Away

Virginia Country music radio personality Joe Hoppel has passed away at the age of 89, according to an announcement from his family. Hoppel, who spent 37 years as a morning show host in Norfolk, first took to the airwaves at 15 in his home state of Pennsylvania.

He then moved to Portsmouth, VA’s WLOW and later joined Hampton Roads’ WCMS, where he spent the majority of his career. After WCMS’ format flip in 2003, he joined the short-lived Kick 106 (WKCK) before another flip, months later. Hoppel’s career accolades included CMA Music Director of the Year and his induction into the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame in 2002.

Hoppel penned People I’ve Met, Things I’ve Done: 50 Years in Country Music Radio in 2010, encapsulating his experiences in the industry. His community service efforts also supported organizations such as The Rotary Club of Hampton Roads and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His unique tradition, Tell Someone They’re Doing A Good Job Week, is still celebrated annually in Hampton Roads.