Green Day Radio Comes Around On SiriusXM

In tandem with their upcoming album release and global tour, Green Day has launched a limited pop-up channel with SiriusXM. Besides the Green Day Radio. Listeners can expect a personal walk-through of the band’s most impactful songs, narrated by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool.

The channel also marks significant milestones: the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of the pivotal American Idiot. An exclusive performance by the band from New York City’s Irving Plaza will be broadcast live on Green Day Radio. The station will broadcast until January 23.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “Green Day’s nearly three-decade run has been a cornerstone of rock music, producing albums that have become anthems across generations. This exclusive concert is a tribute to the band’s legacy, and we’re excited to offer it to our listeners.”