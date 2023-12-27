$3 Million More For St. Jude, Courtesy Of Audacy

Seven Audacy stations recently united to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $3 million between them.

From December 7 to 15, stations including U.S. 101 (WUSY) in Chattanooga, US99 (WUSN) in Chicago, 99.5 WYCD (WYCD) in Detroit, KMLE Country 107.9 (KMLE) in Phoenix, Y108 (WDSY) in Pittsburgh, 103.7 KSON (KSON) in San Diego, and Froggy 101 (WGGY) in Wilkes-Barre rallied their listeners to become monthly donors.

Audacy stations have collected more than $100 million in donations for the hospital since 1988.

Audacy Country Format Vice President Tim Roberts said, “The efforts of our Audacy Country team members and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital amazes me. I’m grateful that our listeners continue to pour their hearts into assisting St. Jude with eradicating pediatric cancer and for their continued belief in radio’s role in our communities.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally now stands at $27.72 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.