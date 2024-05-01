Detroit’s All-Black Sports Rap Radio Unveils Debut Lineup

Veteran Detroit sports journalist Rob Parker has announced the lineup for Sports Rap Radio (WXYT-AM). The station showcases an all-Black lineup as Parker envisions a platform that mirrors the community’s voice with a unique format mixing hip-hop and sports/talk.

The daily Sports Rap Radio lineup features prominent sports figures, including former Detroit Pistons player and NBA coach Lindsey Hunter. He was previously a host on Detroit Sports 105.1 until 2016 when the station dumped the sports/talk format. Hunter will co-host The Pitbulls during afternoon drive with Detroit native Montezz Allen.

Three-time NBA champion B.J. Armstrong will take middays, offering experience from both his playing days and his tenure as an NBA executive. Martin Weiss and JR Gamble will host The Bad Boys from noon to 3p.

Parker’s nationally syndicated show, The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard, will hold the evening slot.

WXYT is under lease from Audacy, which currently operates a sports talk format focused on betting called The Bet Detroit on the frequency. The new station is aiming for a mid-May launch and will stream on the Audacy app.