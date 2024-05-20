Nashville’s WSM-AM Chooses Eryn Cooper For Afternoons

Ryman Hospitality Properties’ WSM-AM 650 in Nashville, the flagship station of the Grand Ole Opry, has changed its lineup with two new shows. Eryn Cooper will take over the afternoon drive slot while Lexi Carter moves to overnights.

Late Nights With Lexi will feature Carter playing a nostalgic mix of Classic Country tunes from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s. She began at WSM as a producer for Nashville Today, later becoming the afternoon drive host and Music Director for WSM.

Eryn Cooper, who has been the producer for WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody morning show for the past six months, will host On Air With Eryn as well as The Opry Warm Up Show, previewing upcoming artists and honoring past and present Opry Members. WSM Digital Content Coordinator Annie Ney will succeed Cooper on Coffee, Country & Cody.

Carter commented, “I’m thrilled to embark on this new chapter with WSM Radio. Late Nights with Lexi is not just a radio show – it’s a platform for celebrating the rich tapestry of Country music and the Grand Ole Opry while connecting with a new audience in the overnight hours.”

Cooper remarked, “I’m absolutely over the moon to take this next step with WSM. This is an opportunity to carry on the prestigious history of Country music’s most famed platform and combine it with the stories of the genre’s newest faces. Country music is meant to make folks feel at home, and I intend to make you feel that way every day during On Air with Eryn.”

WSM Radio General Manager Eric Marcum commented on the expansion, “It’s an honor to oversee the expansion of the WSM On-Air team as more exciting announcements are on the horizon, coinciding with the 100-year celebration in 2025. In a short time, Eryn has proven she can shine with the brightest stars in Nashville. Her talents, skills and work ethic are already proving successful both on air and in our digital outlets. Lexi is such a valued member of the WSM family, not only curating a music catalog synonymous with the sound of WSM but also providing a familiar and friendly voice on the air, with more programming opportunities on the way.”