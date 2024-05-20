Podcast Radio To Replace KWIX and KREI In Missouri

After Beasley Media Group’s success in rolling out Podcast Radio to its first markets in the US, Alpha Media is bringing the podcast-centric format to Missouri. It will first arrive at KREI-AM in Farmington on May 27 and then at KWIX-AM/FM in Moberly on June 17.

KREI and KWIX made headlines after Alpha laid off the entire staff of both news/talk stations earlier this month.

Podcast Radio, established in the UK in 2020, uses traditional radio to help listeners discover podcast series and hosts both locally and from around the globe. The format includes live “Podjocks” who provide transitions, interviews, and commentary, akin to music radio.

Gene “Bean” Baxter, who has become a format voice, will also lead behind the scenes interviews with hosts, exploring the methods and personalities behind both local and national podcasts.

The new format will feature prominently across various dayparts, serving as the morning show in both markets and offering a fresh start to the day. AdLarge Media will handle network advertising sales for Podcast Radio across the new Missouri stations.

Alpha Media Executive Vice President of Content Phil Becker added, “We’re excited to partner with Podcast Radio to bring this innovative format to our listeners in Missouri. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering fresh, engaging content that resonates with our communities. While we are launching on one station in two Missouri markets, our goal is to expand the format to our other two Missouri markets.”

Podcast Radio CEO Gerry Edwards commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha. The team has been great to work with in the build-up to launch, and we cannot wait to hear more Missouri-based podcasters on these stations.”

Krantz Media Group CEO Gary Krantz added, “We are excited to expand Podcast Radio’s presence into Missouri with Alpha Media. Together, we’re creating a new gateway for listeners to discover and enjoy the best in podcast content through the familiar and trusted medium of radio.”