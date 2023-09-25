Beasley Rolling Out Podcast Radio In First Four US Markets

Beasley Media Group is collaborating with Podcast Radio and KMG Networks to introduce a podcast-centric multiplatform format across four regions. This new format will be available on various Beasley stations in Detroit (WCSX-HD2), Tampa (WJBR-AM), Charlotte (WSOC-HD3), and Ft. Myers/Naples (WXKB-HD2).

Each regional station will be uniquely branded, such as Podcast Radio Carolinas and Podcast Radio Detroit, and will feature localized imaging, promos, and IDs.

The format includes live “Podjocks” like radio personality Gene “Bean” Baxter and will spotlight top podcasts from various providers, including TedAudio and Wondery. This initiative marks Beasley’s first foray into this kind of format in the United States. KMG Networks will offer the format to other radio stations on a network/barter basis, with AdLarge Media managing the network advertising sales.

Listeners can stream the first four custom stations and explore new podcasts on the PodcastRadioUS.com website. The initial teaser for the brand’s arrival in the US came in August at Podcast Movement in Denver.

Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase stated, “This concept has been highly successful for Gerry and his team in the United Kingdom, and we believe our audience will fall in love with the Podcast Radio U.S. version we present on our stations.”

Podcast Radio’s CEO Gerry Edwards said, “Caroline, the team, and Beasley’s great station brands will make fantastic first movers into the Podcast Radio format as they embrace this unique new radio content as a leader in both broadcast and digital.”

Gary Krantz, Founder & CEO of KMG/KMG Networks, remarked, “When we evaluated the business opportunity in America, it was their forward-looking team that shared our vision immediately and stepped up to work collaboratively to execute this across key regions within the Beasley Media Group platform.”

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge CEO, commented, “We are poised to unlock new opportunities for advertisers, enabling them to reach their target audiences through premium content.”