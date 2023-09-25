Spotify Using AI To Clone Its Top Podcasters Voices – En Español

Spotify is experimenting with a new feature that employs artificial intelligence to translate podcasts into other languages while mimicking the original podcaster’s voice. In the initial phase, the streaming giant collaborated with a selected group of podcasters, including Armchair Expert’s Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Lex Fridman, The Diary of a CEO‘s Steven Bartlett, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.

The service will initially offer translations in Spanish, followed by French and German in the coming weeks. These translated episodes will be available globally and can be accessed from the “Now Playing” view on Spotify starting September 25.

The technology backing this innovative feature is OpenAI’s Whisper, a voice transcription tool that not only translates but also synthesizes the podcaster’s voice in the translated language. While OpenAI has also launched a tool capable of creating “human-like audio,” it is being selective about its availability, citing safety and privacy concerns.

Despite a recent restructuring that saw 200 layoffs in the podcast division, the company remains focused on bringing its podcast revenue to a positive in 2024.

Spotify’s Vice President of Personalization Ziad Sultan noted, “By matching the creator’s own voice, Voice Translation gives listeners around the world the power to discover and be inspired by new podcasters in a more authentic way than ever before. We believe that a thoughtful approach to AI can help build deeper connections between listeners and creators, a key component of Spotify’s mission to unlock the potential of human creativity.”