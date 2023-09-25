British Invasion For Edison Research’s Podcast Ranker

Edison Research has unveiled its inaugural UK Top 25 Podcasts chart. This new ranking system employs data from Edison Podcast Metrics UK, marking the American-based research company’s entry into the UK podcast market.

For the second quarter of 2023, the ranking is generated from surveys involving 2,273 UK podcast consumers aged 15 and above. Notably, the top three UK podcasts based on weekly audience reach are The Joe Rogan Experience, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, and Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

Edison Research Senior Vice President Melissa Kiesche announced the launch, saying, “We have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and look forward to watching the continued growth of the shows and networks defining the space.”

Edison Podcast Metrics UK is unique in that it does not rely on download data and is platform-agnostic. The company has been aggregating podcast consumption data since 2006 and released its first Top Podcast Shows ranker in the US in November 2019.