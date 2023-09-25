Budget Cell Carrier Gives Radio An Ad Play Boost

The radio advertising sector continues to hold weight headed into Q4 as a new leader emerges for the week of September 18-24. The most recent numbers from Media Monitors reveal that the total spot plays for the top five national radio advertisers reached 220,735. This is a slight dip from the previous week’s figure of 229,931, but remains in line with the results since August 21.

Budget cell carrier Boost Infinite, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator running off the T-Mobile network, surged to the top spot this week from 81st with 51,374 spot plays, dethroning the previous week’s leader, ZipRecruiter. The job finder slid to second place with 47,232 spots. Vicks maintained a strong presence, claiming the third position with 45,712 spot plays. Online language learning service Babbel found itself in the fourth spot with 39,379, while Discover rounded out the top five with 37,038 spot plays.

The average spot plays per advertiser for this week came in at 44,147, slightly lower than the previous week’s average of 45,986.2. Despite minor fluctuations, the radio advertising market continues to show signs of stability as we move closer to the final quarter of 2023. This could indicate a more predictable landscape for radio advertisers in the coming months.