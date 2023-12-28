Furniture Entrepreneur’s Podcast Wants To Save You 25 Years

Furniture company founder Shawn Nelson has debuted his new podcast, Let Me Save You 25 Years. The series aims to impart the business insights and lessons Nelson learned in his quarter century of leading The Lovesac Company to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Let Me Save You 25 Years will feature discussions with well-known entrepreneurs, influencers, founders, and celebrities, focusing on a specific “Shawn-ism” or business lesson in each episode. The inaugural episode features Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, where Nelson and Blakely share their early entrepreneurial experiences. Future episodes will include guests like Shaun White, Alex Costa, Stacey Bendet, Kara Goldin, and Rob Gronkowski.

Nelson said, “My mission with Let Me Save You 25 Years is simple – to inspire, motivate and empower the next generation of self-starters to carve their own legacy. The entrepreneurial journey I’ve faced over the last quarter-century has been full of triumphant victories and humbling defeats, born from sweat, tears, and relentless determination. With my new series and upcoming memoir, I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through these channels, and shining a light on real, raw stories from industry trailblazers on the movements they have built.”

The podcast series is now available on all streaming platforms, with new episodes releasing every Thursday morning. The podcast accompanies Nelson’s memoir, Let Me Save You 25 Years, releasing on January 2.