John Sardelis Takes A Key Podcast Role at Dax

Digital audio exchange DAX US has a new Sr. VP of Podcast Sales, and it is an individual with more than 20 years of experience and recent roles at BBC Studios, Barometer, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

John Sardelis will now oversee DAX’s podcast sales efforts and support the company’s continued growth in the digital audio marketplace. He’ll be based in New York.

“I’m happy to share that I’ve joined the amazing team at DAX,” Sardelis posted on LinkedIn. “I’m very excited to be working with Brian Conlan, Jennifer Louie Oon, and the rest of this incredible group. Carpe diem!”

From June 2025, Sardelis had been in charge of media, podcasts and sponsorships at the BBC Studios operation. He held a similar role from April 2022-January 2023 at Warner Bros. Discovery, and from 2017-2021 was Director of Sponsorships & Integrated Sales Marketing for The Walt Disney Company.