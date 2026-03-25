VSiN Bets on Detroit Radio with WGPR HD Expansion

By David Hormell

VSiN’s programming is wagering on a Top 15 media market and HD Radio with its latest expansion. Thanks to a new deal, VSiN’s sports betting content will air on the “Sports Rap Network” — heard in Detroit on WGPR-FM 107.5’s HD2 signal. It also streams at SportsRapNetwork.com.

Sports Rap Network broadcasts nearly 40 hours of VSiN’s live linear programming centered around betting insights, analysis, and discussion. Joining WGPR include the weekday shows “A Numbers Game,” “Follow the Money,” “Cashing Out.”

“Ready, Set, Bet!” and “Live Bet” will be added to the weekend offerings.

Aiming to help sports fans “inform their wagering decisions,” these VSiN shows join the network’s current programming roster which includes the long-running “The 2 Live Stews” hosted by Doug and Ryan Stewart, a commentary show known for its humorous and energetic approach.

Sports Rap Network President Rhashad Hicks said, “Sports Rap Network was built to give passionate sports fans authentic voices and real insight. Partnering with VSiN brings elite sports betting analysis and high-level conversation directly to our audience. It’s the perfect blend of culture, competition, and smart sports talk.”

VSiN President and Chief Business Officer Brian Musburger said, “We’re excited to add Detroit to VSiN’s growing radio network and partner with Sports Rap Network to bring our programming to one of the country’s most passionate sports markets. Expanding into Detroit continues to strengthen VSiN’s national distribution and allows us to connect with more fans seeking credible, actionable sports betting analysis and insights.”