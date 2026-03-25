Lotus Donates An AM To A Broadcast Ministry

It’s a Class C AM serving the Southern San Joaquin Valley since 1956, presently with a Spanish-language sports talk format aligned with TUDN Radio. Soon, it will be offering listeners English-language religious programming, courtesy of Northwestern Media.

That’s because University of Northwestern-St. Paul has agreed to take over the license of KWAC-AM 1490 in Bakersfield, which is silent under Special Temporary Authority of the FCC, from Lotus Communications.

Lotus is donating the property, adding it to a stable comprised of 105 outlets across 13 states and in 175 countries.

To be clear, Lotus isn’t leaving Bakersfield in any way, anytime soon. It owns top-rated regional Mexican KIWI “Radio Lobo” and KCHJ-AM “El Gallito,” as well as KPSL-FM “La Ley 96.5” and Latino Adult Hits “Retro 92.1,” playing Spanish Contemporary titles from the late 1990s and early 2000s.