Podcast Radio Format Coming To The US With Krantz At The Helm

Podcast Radio is set to launch a new 24/7 podcast-driven format on FM and AM stations in four regions in the US, including two in yet-to-be-named top 20 markets. The announcement was made by Podcast Radio CEO Gerry Edwards at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver, CO.

The launch represents a significant step for the new-talk brand, which adapts podcast content into a radio-friendly listening experience. Founded in the UK in 2020, Podcast Radio broadcasts online, via smart speakers, and DAB radio, with the mission to leverage the trust people have in radio to guide them in discovering podcasts.

The company has been gearing up for expansion across the Atlantic for some time now. In March, Tindle Media Group acquired a ten-percent stake. Tindle, which owns four radio stations in the UK and Ireland and 23 local and regional newspapers, joined Britain-based Nation Broadcasting in investing in the network.

The US initiative is being overseen by seasoned radio executive Gary Krantz and his Krantz Media Group.

At the announcement, Krantz said, “The group we will be working with shared our vision immediately and stepped up to work collaboratively to execute this across key markets. We’re excited to bring this proven and innovative idea to the US.”

Edwards said, “We are beyond excited to be partnering with a forward-thinking and innovative radio broadcasting company. They will make fantastic first movers into Podcast Radio’s format as they embrace this unique new radio content as a leader in both broadcast and digital.”