Heath Cline Leaving Columbia’s Game For Expanded Atlanta Role

After 16 years at Cumulus Columbia, SC’s 107.5 The Game (WNKT), Heath Cline announced his impending departure from the station on his Wednesday show. Cline attributed his exit to unsuccessful contract negotiations.

He will now become an executive producer and substitute host for The Chuck Oliver Show. The regional college football program is based out of Dickey Broadcasting’s 680 The Fan (WCNN) in Atlanta. Cline has been doing weekend and fill-in work for the station remotely for years, and plans to expand his role.

The station director of 107.5, Terry Ford, interviewed Cline on the air about his decision, where Cline emphasized that the decision was ultimately not about money but rather a desire to pursue other opportunities in his career. The station has not yet revealed plans for filling Cline’s weekday afternoon drive slot.

Cline said, “I just hit 50 this year. There are some things in my career I still I want to do. They really wanted to keep me in Columbia and focused on that, and we just couldn’t get to where we needed to. This isn’t anybody’s fault. It’s just how radio and how business works sometimes.”