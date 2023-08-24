‘Killer Bs’ Are Abuzz With PM Drive Move On Houston’s ESPN 97.5

Gow Media’s ESPN 97.5 Houston (KFNC) is shifting The Killer Bs with Joel Blank and Jeremy Branham from middays to afternoon drive. The time slot was previously occupied by The Wheelhouse, which ended after its hosts Cody Stoots, Brad Kellner, and Jake Asman decided to part ways with the station.

Stoots has since joined Houston Football, Kellner launched the daily podcast Texas Sports Unfiltered, and Asman continues to host his show on ESPN New York 98.7 (WEPN).

Blank, who joined KFNC after working with the Houston Rockets, partnered with Branham, the voice of the University of Houston Cougars since 2006, to launch The Killer Bs in August 2021.

Blank said, “It’s almost like expecting a regular airline seat and getting a loveseat with pillows and recliners. Now that you finally get to sit in the big-boy chairs that you were never supposed to experience, and we were supposed to sit this one out. It’s just nice to finally sit in a big chair and realize we are now finally in.”