San Diego’s KSON Brings Country Stars Together For Maui Relief

Audacy San Diego’s 103.7 KSON is organizing a benefit concert aimed at supporting the communities of Hawaii affected by the recent wildfires on Maui.

The special concert, scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th at Moonshine Beach, will feature performances by country artists including Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, Chase Matthew, Runaway June, and Tim Dugger.

“Smilin’ Hawaiian” Kimo Jensen of 103.7 KSON will host the event, and all proceeds from ticket sales and bar revenue will go to the Maui Contractors Women’s Auxiliary (MCWA), a non-profit organization that has been serving Lahaina’s community for over three decades. MCWA is actively working with other local nonprofits to provide fire aid efforts, ensuring that all donations from the concert will directly assist the affected residents and community.