Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta To Get 2024 CRB President’s Award

Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta will be honored with the 2024 Country Radio Broadcasters President’s Award. This accolade is given to those who played a vital role in the advancement of the Country radio format and the success of the Country Radio Seminar.

Under Borchetta’s leadership, Big Machine has achieved significant success, including multiple GRAMMY Awards, American Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards for major artists such as Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Sheryl Crow, and Lady A.

Borchetta also is the HYBE America Chairman of Record Labels. His leadership has led to over 220 million albums sold and more than 200 singles reaching No. 1 on various charts. His innovative business strategies have earned him recognition on Billboard’s Power 100 list and Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business, along with the Music Business Association’s Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive.

Beyond music, Borchetta is a committed philanthropist, contributing significantly to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and co-founding the Music Has Value fund.

The CRB President’s Award will be presented at the 2024 Country Radio Hall of Fame event on June 19 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. This event will also honor radio professionals such as Cody Alan (SiriusXM) and Pat & Tom (KNCI/Sacramento), along with Mike Moore (WKHX/Atlanta), Jim Robertson (retired, KIKK/Houston, WOGK/Gainesville/Ocala), and Meg Stevens (WUBL/Atlanta).

CRB Board President Kurt Johnson said, “Scott is one of those you can count on one hand. Music Row visionary and trailblazer, race car driver, television celebrity, entrepreneur, maverick. From his first days in promotion in Nashville to his iconic status today, he continues to be a true original. I hope you’ll be in the room as we celebrate one of the best ever in the business.”