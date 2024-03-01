CRB Picks Five Names For 2024 Country Radio Hall of Fame

At CRS 2024, Country Radio Broadcasters unveiled this year’s class of the Country Radio Hall of Fame. This year’s class includes on-air talent Cody Alan plus Pat & Tom, along with off-air figures Meg Stevens, Mike Moore, and the retired Jim Robertson.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for their substantial impact on the radio industry over at least 20 years, with a minimum of 15 years dedicated to the Country format. The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 19 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville.

Cody Alan’s broadcasting career has spanned 36 years, with his latest stop being SiriusXM’s The Highway. His career includes stops at KPLX in Dallas, WWKA in Orlando, and WCOS in Columbia, and has earned him CMA, ACM, and CRB awards.

Pat Still and Tom Malley, known as Pat & Tom, have been the voice of mornings on KNCI in Sacramento since 1992, earning acclaim for their community involvement and consistent high ratings, which contributed to KNCI’s recognition as the CMA Large Market Station of the Year in 2020.

Meg Stevens has significantly influenced country radio since 1993, with leadership positions across several major stations. Her achievements include developing three Country Radio Hall of Fame morning shows and garnering numerous industry awards.

WKHX’s Atlanta Mike Moore has more than three decades in country radio. He has also served on the boards of the Country Music Association and Country Radio Broadcasters. Jim Robertson’s career is marked by his successful leadership at KIKK-AM/FM in Houston and WOGK in Gainesville/Ocala.

Country Radio Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Joel Raab said, “On behalf of the selection committee, congratulations to the well-deserving Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2024. These professionals stand out in so many ways and are a great example of distinguished broadcasters who have positively affected the lives of so many in the Country Radio and Music community.”