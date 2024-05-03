James McDaniels and Kyle Castellani Raised At Yamanair Creative

Benztown has promoted two key team members within its Yamanair Creative Commercial Production Team. James McDaniels has been elevated from Producer to Production Manager, while Kyle Castellani has advanced from Writer to Head Writer.

Benztown and Yamanair Creative East Coast Director of Commercial Production MJ Bloch stated, “We are thrilled to have Kyle Castellani as Lead Writer. His creativity is unmatched, and we’re excited to see what the future brings. James McDaniels has been an amazing producer and voiceover artist for many decades. We are so delighted to have him on the Benztown team in this role. His talent and dedication to his craft are top notch.”

Benztown West Coast Director of Commercial Production Darren Silva commented, “James has talent and experience in so many different areas at Benztown. Looking forward to seeing everything he brings to the table in his new position. Kyle’s writing has risen to another level of greatness at Benztown. Handing over this department and these new duties to Kyle was literally a no-brainer.”