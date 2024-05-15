Steven Keller and Andy Scholl Find The Right Fit At Florida’s WFIT

Florida Tech’s public radio station WFIT 89.5 is expanding its team with two new additions. Steven Keller will serve as the station’s Program Director, while Andy Scholl comes aboard as WFIT’s membership and volunteer manager.

Keller has deep roots in the Central Florida music scene, particularly through his involvement in the Space Coast Music Festival, which showcases regional bands. He has also programmed for WCVF-AM/FM at the State University of New York in Fredonia.

Scholl will play a pivotal role in raising awareness and funding from the station’s listeners and will oversee volunteer programs involving more than 100 people who serve as WFIT ambassadors at community events. Before joining WFIT, Scholl was involved in fundraising for pediatric cancer at Candlelighters of Brevard County.

WFIT General Manager Stephen Yasko remarked, “Steve and Andy bring not only their expertise but also their passion for public media and music. With their valuable contributions, WFIT is poised to make an even greater impact on the Space Coast of Florida.”

Steven Keller added, “As a long-time fan of the station, I am thrilled to now be part of its inner workings. WFIT is truly a cornerstone of our community, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success.”

Andy Scholl said, “I am excited to connect with our donors and further strengthen our connections with the community. WFIT holds a special place in the hearts of Brevard County residents, and I am committed to enhancing our community engagement efforts.”