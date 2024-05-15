SiriusXM Signs Another Big 360L Deal, This Time With MINI

Less than a month after announcing an extended deal with Hyundai, SiriusXM has announced that the broadcaster’s 360L satellite and streaming audio platform will now be standard in every all-new MINI model sold in the United States.

The 360L system includes 100 extra music channels, on-demand content, and improved live sports broadcasts. It also offers personalized recommendations and over-the-air software updates for new features, all delivered through MINI’s 9.4” round dashboard screen.

MINI Countryman S ALL4, MINI JCW Countryman ALL4, and MINI Cooper S 2-door models will have the system starting this month. Additional MINI models will receive 360L in the coming months. SiriusXM only first expanded to include satellite radio across MINI’s full lineup in 2022.

As part of the deal, MINI customers who purchase or lease a SiriusXM-equipped vehicle in the United States will receive a 12-month trial subscription to SiriusXM and its reformatted app.

MINI USA Department Head of Marketing, Product and Strategy Patrick McKenna stated, “MINI is the quintessential premium small car, offering the latest technologies and innovations in our new MINI family of vehicles arriving at showrooms now. That is why we’re pleased to offer the best in-car entertainment available with SiriusXM 360L as standard equipment across our entire model line.”

SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships Gail Berger added, “MINI offers an incredibly entertaining and fun-to-drive experience for both driver and passengers and we are very excited to enhance that experience, delivering our most advanced and driver-centric audio entertainment platform across their entire model lineup on their impressive, all-new OLED display. MINI drivers can now enjoy even more of the SiriusXM content they love and a more personalized listening offering.”