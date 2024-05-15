WNBA Fever Brings Minnesota Lynx Back To Radio

As the WNBA starts its 2024-2025 season with heavy interest from the “Caitlin Clark effect,” the Minnesota Lynx are celebrating their return to radio for the first time since 2019 thanks to a partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis.

More than 20 regular season Lynx games will broadcast on the flagship station KFAN (KFXN), while all 40 regular season games will stream exclusively on the iHeartRadio App and the Lynx App.

The return of Lynx radio introduces Wendell Epps as the team’s play-by-play announcer. Epps, who previously called games for the NBA G League team Osceola Magic, will provide Lynx basketball coverage and create new content throughout the WNBA season and offseason.

Additionally, the Lynx have renewed their partnership with Learfield IMG College to expand reach with affiliate partners in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke said, “We are thrilled to bring back our Lynx radio broadcast and simultaneously launch our exclusive Lynx streaming channel on the iHeart Media platform. We recognize we are in the midst of a pivotal movement in women’s sports and hope to engage new audiences through our innovative programming. The expanded coverage and access are a testament to the growing demand for Lynx basketball and unique team content.”

iHeartMedia Market President Greg Alexander added, “We are honored to be the radio broadcast home of the Minnesota Lynx, a historic franchise with an incredible fanbase. We look forward to bringing Lynx basketball coverage and exclusive content to Lynx fans near and far.”

Epps expressed his excitement about joining the Lynx, saying, “I am very excited and humbled for this amazing opportunity to be joining a storied franchise at such a pivotal moment in WNBA history. I look forward to being an energetic radio play-by-play voice for the Lynx and bringing high-level and engaging content to the Minnesota fanbase and organization.”