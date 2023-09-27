iHeart and Minnesota Timberwolves Make Hybrid Broadcast Deal

After suddenly leaving former flagship WCCO-AM, we now know the “super non-traditional” broadcast approach that the Minnesota Timberwolves hinted at when they ended their Audacy relationship. iHeartMedia Minneapolis has secured an exclusive, multi-year streaming and radio partnership with the NBA team and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, starting from the 2023-24 basketball season.

The Timberwolves will become the first NBA team to have an exclusive streaming channel on the iHeartRadio app. Additionally, KFAN 100.3 will serve as the new flagship radio station for select Timberwolves games and the majority of Lynx games. Regular appearances by coaches, players, and executives on KFAN 100.3 shows will also be part of the comprehensive coverage.

Fans can stay updated on team news via the Wolves Radio Network, featuring Alan Horton as the voice of the Wolves and studio host Cal Soderquist. More details on Lynx radio, content, and promotional plans will be announced ahead of the 2024 WNBA season.

iHeartMedia Minneapolis President Greg Alexander stated, “The new broadcast partnership is the first-of-its-kind in Minnesota sports. With massive reach across the iHeartRadio platform and KFAN 100.3, we are thrilled to bring exclusive Timberwolves and Lynx basketball coverage to their loyal fan base.”

iHeartSports President Kevin LeGrett said, “We are excited about this partnership and honored to be the broadcast and streaming home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. We are thrilled to deliver innovative Timberwolves and Lynx coverage, programming, and integrations to millions of their fans across the state and beyond!”

Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson added, “This is an exciting time for our organization as we launch a multi-faceted distribution partnership with one of the largest media platforms in the country. Welcoming KFAN 100.3 as our new flagship radio station, creating a 24/7/365 Timberwolves streaming channel on iHeartRadio, and producing cross-promotional opportunities with the entire portfolio of local iHeartMedia stations will strategically grow our Timberwolves and Lynx fan base.”