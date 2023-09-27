Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff Moved To CBS Sports Mornings

Following the departure of Damon Amendolara to SiriusXM, Audacy has revealed a change in its morning show lineup for CBS Sports Radio. The current afternoon duo of Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, known as Maggie & Perloff, will transition to the morning drive slot starting October 2.

Gray returned to CBS Sports Radio in 2021 after previously co-hosting a Saturday morning show for the network from 2013 to 2018. She also worked as a midday show co-host for WFAN in New York and has been an analyst for SNY. Known for his time on The Dan Patrick Show, Perloff joined Audacy earlier this year. He has received four sports Emmy nominations from 2017 to 2020 and has a history of work with Sports Illustrated.

Audacy Sports Format Vice President Spike Eskin said, “Maggie and Perloff are going to be awesome in the morning. The way the show has grown and evolved over the last couple of years is so exciting, and we’re really looking forward to bringing their special mix of opinions, interviews and fun to the morning.”

“We are so honored to be taking over this prestigious time slot,” said Gray. “I truly believe the connection with listeners in the morning is the deepest. We’re excited to be part of their morning routine, and getting the day off to a great start!”

“One of the keys to our show is that we fundamentally disagree on major sports topics and still have fun,” added Perloff. “Maggie and I have been friends since we were colleagues at Sports Illustrated and nothing is going to change that. Unless her Buffalo Bills beat my Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Then she’s dead to me.”