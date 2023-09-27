D.A. Jumps From CBS Sports Radio To Mornings On Mad Dog

SiriusXM has inked a deal with sports radio personality Damon Amendolara to anchor the morning slot on Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. Starting on October 2, The D.A. Show with Babchik, will air weekday mornings for SiriusXM subscribers.

Amendolara, who goes by D.A., will co-host the show with Mike Babchik, a SiriusXM veteran. The duo aims to bring a mix of in-depth sports analysis and entertainment to listeners’ mornings.

Before joining SiriusXM, Amendolara has been a leading voice in sports radio since 2017. He hosted The D.A. Show on the CBS Sports Radio Network, which reached an audience across 150 North American radio stations. Amendolara also has spent stints in several local markets and contributions to networks such as NFL Network and MLB Network.

Co-host Mike Babchik has been a part of the SiriusXM family since 2008 and previously co-hosted the channel’s former morning show, Morning Men, since 2011.

The D.A. Show with Babchik joins the recent lineup changes on Mad Dog Sports Radio, which include the newly launched show Beadle & Decker, featuring Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker.

SiriusXM Vice President of Sports Programming Eric Spitz proclaimed, “D.A. is one of the brightest stars in sports radio today. He delivers a terrific blend of informative and thoughtful sports talk with creative, entertaining humor, which is what our listeners are looking for as they start their day. He and Babs will make a dynamic team as they lead off our programming each morning.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join SiriusXM and Mad Dog Sports Radio,” said Amendolara. “This is such an incredibly talented team to be part of. I can’t wait for the ‘D.A.-liens’ and Mad Dog listeners to unite as I join Babs in the mornings. Let’s get the laughs and energy rolling!”