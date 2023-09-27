USBC CEO Ron Busby Discusses NABOB Merger’s Radio Role

In a move aimed at strengthening the contours of Black media and culture, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. has recently acquired the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters. The acquisition paves the way for the newly established USBC Media Network, a comprehensive platform aimed at enriching Black storytelling in spheres including lifestyle, sports, and politics.

As the head of an organization that represents over 300,000 Black businesses through its 169 global chambers, USBC President/CEO Ron Busby, Sr. is uniquely positioned to discuss how this acquisition will benefit the numerous Black-owned radio stations within the new USBC-NABOB ecosystem. We talked with Ron about what NABOB’s radio members, and the industry, can expect from the network’s formation.

Radio Ink: What specific opportunities does this acquisition create for Black-owned radio stations?

Ron Busby, Sr.: The increased reach of USBC Media will enable NABOB stations to draw the attention of more advertisers and potential partners seeking to engage with Black-owned stations. Consequently, Black-owned radio stations can tap into a more extensive reservoir of advertising revenue, facilitating ongoing expansion and enhanced profitability. Furthermore, this development empowers us to fortify the influence and presence of Black-owned radio stations in the media sector, offering opportunities for cooperative ventures with Black chambers and organizations affiliated with USBC Media. These partnerships have the potential to foster joint events, specialized broadcasts, evolution into digital media, and mutually beneficial cross-promotions that benefit all participating entities.

Radio Ink: How do you see the role of radio evolving within the broader USBC Media Network’s strategy?

Ron Busby, Sr.: Within the broader USBC Media Network’s strategy, the role of radio is set to undergo several transformative changes. Both NABOB and USBC Radio Network now form integral components of a multimedia ecosystem within USBC Media. This integration facilitates the seamless blending of radio content with various other media platforms, such as online streaming, podcasts, digital, and video content. Consequently, this multimedia approach offers a more flexible and engaging avenue for storytelling.

It is imperative to emphasize that radio will persist as a crucial tool for engaging with diverse audiences, including those who favor audio content during commutes, work, or leisure at home. At USBC Media, our objective is to maintain a forward-looking approach to radio broadcasting. This entails integrating cutting-edge technologies and making investments in data analytics to gain a deeper understanding of audience preferences. This understanding allows us to tailor content in a manner that resonates more effectively with our listeners.

Radio Ink: How will the synergy between USBC’s 169 global chambers and NABOB’s radio stations benefit Black-owned businesses in terms of radio advertising?

Ron Busby, Sr.: The partnership between USBC’s 169 global chambers and NABOB’s radio stations delivers valuable advantages to Black-owned businesses, both in terms of radio and digital advertising. It’s noteworthy that many of our NABOB stations maintain an online presence through their station websites, expanding the horizons of advertising opportunities.

With a network encompassing 169 global chambers and NABOB’s radio stations, USBC’s over 300,000 Black-owned businesses gain access to a wide-ranging and diverse audience. This enlarged reach unlocks opportunities to connect with a broader and more geographically diverse customer base.

One of the compelling strengths of USBC Media lies in our ability to consolidate the resources of USBC and NABOB, resulting in cost-effective advertising solutions. Small businesses, in particular, can benefit from bundled advertising packages that provide exposure across both radio and various other media channels, all at highly competitive rates.

Radio advertising on NABOB stations, complemented by the support of USBC’s chambers, cultivates a robust sense of community engagement. Local businesses can forge intimate connections with their target audience, a particularly valuable asset for nurturing brand loyalty at the local and regional advertising level.

In essence, this synergy encapsulates a potent blend of extensive reach, precise targeting, cost-effectiveness, community engagement, and unwavering support. It holds immense potential for businesses looking to promote their products and services to an expansive and actively engaged audience.

Radio Ink: Can you discuss any upcoming policies or initiatives that the USBC Media Network plans to introduce to foster the growth of Black-owned radio stations?

Ron Busby, Sr.: Advocacy is one of the five pillars of USBC’s mission. We actively champion legislation that fosters the growth of Black businesses, with a specific focus on addressing the unique challenges faced by Black business owners. Our commitment to advocacy extends across the political spectrum, as we collaborate with policymakers from various affiliations to promote policies that best serve the interests of the Black community.

This dedication to advocacy remains unwavering within the realm of USBC Media. Naturally, our focus shifts towards policies that impact broadcasting and the ever-evolving media landscape. Our efforts include ensuring equitable access to broadcast spectrum for Black-owned radio stations, a critical component for expanding their reach. This may involve extensive research and data collection to gain deeper insights into the challenges and opportunities confronting Black-owned radio stations and media entities. The insights gained will guide the development of policies and programs tailored to their needs.

Furthermore, we are committed to developing educational and training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of Black-owned media organizations. These programs encompass various aspects, including content creation, technology integration, advertising strategies, programming innovation, and effective management. Additionally, nurturing emerging Black media talent is a key part of our agenda, ensuring a sustainable future for Black-owned media in the ever-changing landscape of the industry.

Radio Ink: Many Black-owned and focused stations are on the AM band and NABOB has been vocal in its support of the AM For Every Vehicle Act – does the Media Network have more plans in support of the Act as it moves toward a Senate vote?

Ron Busby, Sr.: Before the acquisition was finalized, USBC issued a statement to endorse NABOB’s advocacy initiatives, specifically giving its support to the AM For Every Vehicle Act. Our dedication to advocacy remains unwavering, and we will continue to champion policies such as the AM For Every Vehicle Act, along with other crucial measures aimed at empowering Black-owned radio stations and media organizations.

In keeping with our mission at USBC, the USBC Media Network will persistently emphasize advocacy, facilitating access to capital, offering comprehensive training and educational resources, bolstering advertising initiatives, and nurturing the growth of Black media proprietors and talent. We fully acknowledge the pivotal role played by Black-owned media entities within the broader Black business community. Our overarching goal is to foster partnerships with fellow Black-owned media enterprises while acting as a catalyst for the advancement and expansion of the entire Black media ecosystem.

I am thrilled about the recent launch of USBC Media and the substantial potential it brings to the media landscape. It is paramount to recognize that NABOB and its dedicated station owners play a pivotal role in the success of USBC Media. This innovative approach not only provides NABOB stations with access to a substantial built-in audience but, even more importantly, opens doors to potential advertisers within a network of over 300,000 businesses. Additionally, it introduces a revitalized operational structure under USBC leadership. This structural transformation is strategically designed to empower NABOB members in optimizing radio broadcasting within the digital age, thereby ensuring their sustained growth and ongoing relevance.

As we look ahead to 2024, the stage is set for exciting developments and opportunities.