Melissa Frost Raised To Operations Manager At Louisiana’s Cenla

Cenla Broadcasting has announced the appointment of Melissa Frost as its new Operations Manager. Frost will oversee operations for all of Cenla’s stations in Alexandria, LA, including KRRV, KQID, KZMZ, KKST, ESPN Alexandria, KSYL-AM, Magic 100.9, and K-Dixie.

She will continue her role as Program Director of KRRV.

Cenla Broadcasting General Manager and Vice President Chad Soprano stated, “Melissa has been an invaluable member of the Cenla Broadcasting team, bringing creativity, passion, and a wealth of experience to the table. Her dedication to excellence and proven leadership skills make her the perfect fit for this role, and we have no doubt that she will excel in her new position. We are confident that with her leadership, Cenla Broadcasting will reach new heights of success.”

Melissa Frost expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m thankful for this opportunity and very honored to lead the amazing staff and stations here at Cenla Broadcasting to new success! This is an exciting time for Cenla Broadcasting!”