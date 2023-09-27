Nancie Sullivan Raised To SVP of Sales At iHeart Phoenix

iHeartMedia has named Nancie Sullivan as the Senior Vice President of Sales for its Phoenix Region, effective immediately. In her new role, Sullivan will focus on client success, sales management, and revenue growth for the cluster’s eight stations. She will report to iHeartMedia Phoenix Region President Linda Little.

Sullivan was previously Vice President of Sales in the Phoenix Region and has also served as the VP of Agency and Multi-Market partnerships. In addition, she was the brand manager for 99.9 KEZ and Mix 96.9. Starting her career on the advertising agency side, Sullivan is an Arizona State University graduate.

Little said, “I am thrilled to have Nancie step into this role and lead our Phoenix sales team to the next level,” while Division President Scott Hopeck added, “It’s rewarding in so many ways when you can promote from within. I’m eager for Nancie to expand her influence to drive unprecedented client success that will ultimately take our business to new heights.”

“It is truly an honor to be recognized and trusted by the company I have dedicated my time and efforts. I am thrilled to continue my journey within iHeartMedia, leveraging my deep understanding of the organization, its culture and its values to drive sales excellence,” contributed Sullivan.