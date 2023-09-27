New Wave Murder: New Podcast Examines Peter Ivers’ Death

iHeartPodcasts and Imagine Audio have released the first episode of a new 10-part punk true-crime podcast series titled Peter and the Acid King. The series delves into the gritty underworld of the Los Angeles punk scene in the early 1980s and explores the mysterious murder of Peter Ivers, the charismatic TV host of New Wave Theater.

Created by Alan Sacks and narrated by punk historian Penelope Spheeris, the podcast features interviews with notable figures such as Jello Biafra and Ron Howard. The series is set to unravel Peter’s ascent in LA’s punk and new wave scenes and reveal Sacks and Spheeris’ personal connections to him. The podcast is produced in collaboration with Awfully Nice, Shout! Studios, and Alan Sacks Productions.

Alan Sacks, a veteran producer with credits including Welcome Back Kotter and Camp Rock, has a history of investigating the unsolved murder of Peter Ivers. Penelope Spheeris, often called a ‘rock ‘n roll anthropologist,’ has an extensive background in directing and producing films and documentaries about the rock and punk scenes.

New episodes are set to release every Monday.